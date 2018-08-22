According to Don Balon, Barcelona are ‘closely following’ Tottenham striker Harry Kane as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.
The 25-year-old’s reputation grew over the summer after he won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup. Barcelona are aware of the fact that Kane’s value will be sky-high right now. However, the report suggests that they’re still open to making him their marquee signing.
It’s hard to see Tottenham selling the prolific England international, given the summer transfer window is shut for them and they will not be able to replace Kane. Foreign clubs can still procure Premier League talent on permanent and temporary deals, but only loan moves are allowed in response after August 9. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of Kane and would have little reason to let him go, especially now that the striker has signed a new long-term deal.
Barcelona have Kane on their three-man shortlist and they could make a move for him within the next 12 months. Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City is another target, as is Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. Whether they actually sign one of the aforementioned trio is another story, but the Catalan giants are eyeing up the Premier League pair nevertheless.
Stats from Transfermarkt.