Barcelona and PSG among clubs interested in Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer this summer, The Mirror reports.

The Argentine has been with the Cityzens for nearly a decade and he is presently their all-time top scorer with 256 goals across all competitions.





He has been a consistent goalscorer with at least 23 goals in eight of the previous nine seasons, but the current campaign has been a tough one for him.

Aguero has suffered injuries as well as contracted coronavirus and he has been restricted to just nine appearances where he has scored two goals.

He has returned to the matchday squad in recent weeks but manager Pep Guardiola has been reluctant to play him stating that he is not 100 percent fit.

The striker’s current deal with the club expires in June this year and he recently confirmed that he has no idea where his future will lie next season.

It is now reported that he is on the radar of four clubs, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan all looking to sign him on a free transfer.

Sportslens view:

Among the above-mentioned clubs, the Blaugrana could be an ideal destination for Aguero with the Spanish giants in need of another world-class striker.

The club parted ways with Luis Suarez surprisingly last summer and they have not been able to replace him after their failed pursuit of Lautaro Martinez.

Messi has been leading the line with good effect regularly but his future with Barca is uncertain with his contract expiring in June.

The club are obviously desperate to keep hold of him and their chances could be boosted if they acquire the signature of Aguero.

Aguero shares a close relationship with his compatriot and a move to the Camp Nou may convince the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to extend his stay.

Aguero is currently on a weekly package of around £260,000-a-week but he may need to take a pay-cut amid the Blaugrana’s financial concerns.

In other news, Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has talked about the prospect of Erling Braut Haaland joining the club this summer.

