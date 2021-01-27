Barcelona and Man City target on the verge of signing new contract

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is on the brink of signing a new contract at the club, as reported by Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Siempre Inter).

Martinez joined Milan in the summer transfer window of 2018 from Primera Division side Racing Club. He has since become one of the world’s most sought after forwards, attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.





This season, he has been vital to Antonio Conte’s side, scoring nine and assisting three in 19 league appearances. His partnership with Romelu Lukaku has helped the Nerazzurri become Serie A’s top scorers, and has also catapulted them to second in the table, just two points off bitter rivals AC Milan in first.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with moves away from the San Siro. However, Corriere dello Sport claim (via Siempre Inter) that the 23-year-old is close to agreeing a new deal at Inter.

It is reported that Martinez will be earning €5 million per year on his new deal, which is €2m short of what he and his agent were demanding. Furthermore, the contract will include a €111m release clause.

Barcelona and Manchester City were the two clubs most heavily linked with the Inter forward, while Real Madrid were also rumoured to be interested in his services.

Barcelona have been left with just one natural striker following Luis Suarez’s free transfer to Atletico Madrid last summer – that striker being Martin Braithwaite.

While the Dane has held his own at the Camp Nou and offers decent cover, he is hardly up to the standard required to play for one of the world’s most ambitious clubs.

Meanwhile, Man City will soon be in the hunt for a new striker to replace all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero. The club legend is 32-years-old now, and has suffered with constant fitness problems over the last few months.

In addition, his contract is set to expire in the summer and it is unclear whether he will be staying at the Etihad beyond this point.