‘Bang’ – some Rangers fans make the same joke after Scott is appointed director

10 October, 2018 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Rangers confirmed on Tuesday that they re-appointed Barry Scott to their Board of Directors and supporters were making the same joke on social media – Barry Scott is the pseudonym of Cillit Bang’s former spokesman.

Cillit Bang’s Barry Scott was somewhat of a cult hero for his loud advertisements for cleaning product Cilit Bang in the past. He would frequently shout at the camera and was part of dramatised commercials which ended in him saying: “Bang! And the dirt is gone”. Linking the two names was a predictable joke to make by the fans but supporters couldn’t resist.

According to The Sun, the Rangers director originally joined the club in August 2017 as part of a group who invested millions in loans but left before Steven Gerrard was appointed manager in May.

In a statement on their official website, Rangers confirmed Scott has re-joined the board and revealed he had left the club earlier in 2019 to attend other ‘business affairs’. The Scottish Premiership side added how ‘delighted’ they were to have Scott back to help contribute their ‘continued success’.

Rangers are currently sixth in the Premiership with 14 points from eight games this season, coming off the back of three wins from their last four under Gerrard.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

