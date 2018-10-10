‘Bang’ – some Rangers fans make the same joke after Scott is appointed director

Rangers confirmed on Tuesday that they re-appointed Barry Scott to their Board of Directors and supporters were making the same joke on social media – Barry Scott is the pseudonym of Cillit Bang’s former spokesman.
Cillit Bang’s Barry Scott was somewhat of a cult hero for his loud advertisements for cleaning product Cilit Bang in the past. He would frequently shout at the camera and was part of dramatised commercials which ended in him saying: “Bang! And the dirt is gone”. Linking the two names was a predictable joke to make by the fans but supporters couldn’t resist.
BARRYYYYYY
— Mason Alexander 🇬🇧 (@Mason10RFC) October 9, 2018
Bang. BARRY'S BACK
— Simon (@simon1872) October 9, 2018
Cilit bang
— Daryl Young. (@DJY1872) October 9, 2018
BANG, and the shirt is gone!
… Like our kit sales and that, ha ha ha, #ClassicComedy. #WelcomeBarry
— AJ (@A_J_Burnett) October 9, 2018
Finished his cleaning job.
— Alan McGlashan (@alanles007) October 9, 2018
Glad Barry Scott has made it back to the board after his successful spell away from the club taking Cillit Bang to the next level👏 pic.twitter.com/PMEnEThBi4
— steven maclaren (@stevenmaclaren_) October 9, 2018
The cleaning product guy is back 😀
— Colin Mathie (@madnutter0102) October 9, 2018
BANG and the Scott is…. back?
— G (@garryhood1872) October 9, 2018
According to The Sun, the Rangers director originally joined the club in August 2017 as part of a group who invested millions in loans but left before Steven Gerrard was appointed manager in May.
In a statement on their official website, Rangers confirmed Scott has re-joined the board and revealed he had left the club earlier in 2019 to attend other ‘business affairs’. The Scottish Premiership side added how ‘delighted’ they were to have Scott back to help contribute their ‘continued success’.
Rangers are currently sixth in the Premiership with 14 points from eight games this season, coming off the back of three wins from their last four under Gerrard.
