Bale could join Manchester United, move depends on Real Madrid squad status

According to Don Balon, Gareth Bale could join Manchester United if he’s unhappy with his squad status at Real Madrid. The Welsh international was linked with a move away from Los Blancos this summer due to frustration over a lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane. However, the ex-Real boss stepped down, meaning Bale has a fresh slate with new boss Julen Lopetegui which could convince him to stay – so long as he’s regularly selected.
With Cristiano Ronaldo having left Real for Juventus over the summer, Bale is hoping to become the key player in attack this season. The 29-year-old, who joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, has gone on to make 193 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 151 goals. Bale has impressed this season, contributing four goals in three Liga outings, so he’s hopeful of keeping his place in the starting lineup.
Should he be dropped for a lengthy period, however, the right-winger might consider his options. Don Balon revealed that Manchester United made a £222m bid to Real and offered Bale a contract worth £22m-a-year 12 months ago to procure the Welshman’s signature but were rebuffed in their efforts. It appears he’ll be staying at the Santiago Bernabéu for the time being.
Stats from Transfermarkt.