Balague confirms discontent in Tottenham’s dressing room

Reputed journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that he is a feeling of discontent in the Tottenham dressing room.
Spurs are in a crisis right now after a poor start to the season and there have been reports that the players are unhappy with the training and the tactics.
Balague has revealed to BBC that the reports regarding the unhappiness in the squad is not completely true. However, there is a feeling of discontent.
According to Balague, the Spurs players are receiving more analysis than before and they are experiencing different training methods.
He said: “I am told that the constant stories being published that players are unhappy are not totally or all true, but discontent exists. The footballers are receiving more analysis than ever and experience different types of training, but the main problem, as is usual in these moments of difficulties, is that everyone is looking for a scapegoat.”
It will be interesting to see what happens as the season progresses.
Pochettino was backed heavily in the market this summer and he was expected to fight for the top honours. Instead, Spurs are fighting for a place in the top four and are already out of the League Cup.
The Londoners are in desperate need of a morale boost and they will have to step up and deliver this weekend.
The fans are frustrated with the dip in form this season and the players will have to take more responsibility and turn things around in the coming weeks.