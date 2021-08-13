Bakayoko may have played final game for Chelsea after Tuchel snub

Tiemoué Bakayoko has an uncertain future at Chelsea after falling down the pecking order and being ignored by Thomas Tuchel. The Sun recently revealed Chelsea are willing to cash in on the 26-year-old amid interest from Olympique Lyonnais too, so the writing appears to be on the wall.

Bakayoko has spent the last three years of his Chelsea career out on loan and was overlooked by Tuchel in Wednesday’s Super Cup win, so it’s hard to see him staying at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are likely to take a big hit on his sale too as Bakayoko’s stock has fallen considerably since he arrived.

The French international joined from AS Monaco for £40m in 2017 and has gone on to make 43 appearances in all competitions. After underperforming in his debut season, Bakayoko was loaned out to AC Milan (August 2018 – June 2019), Monaco (August 2019 – June 2020) and SSC Napoli (October 2020 – June 2021).

Bakayoko returned to Chelsea after his Napoli stint but didn’t make the matchday squad against Villarreal in midweek, so Tuchel may not want him at Stamford Bridge anymore. The fact Chelsea are willing to accept only £20m for the midfielder speaks volumes.

Summary

The time is right for Chelsea to part company with Bakayoko. He’s behind Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount in the pecking order while being out of contract next year, so this is the last chance for the Blues to make some money from his sale.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

