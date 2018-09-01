Bailey Peacock-Farrell posts message on Twitter after Leeds vs Boro

Leeds United and Middlesbrough, the top two sides of the Championship, played out a goalless draw at Elland Road on Friday night.
After the match, Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell took to social networking site Twitter to express his feeling.
He was pleased to keep a clean sheet and was utterly bowled over by the atmosphere at Elland Road. He tweeted:
What an atmosphere last night! Please to get another clean sheet and to stay unbeaten. Looking forward to the international break and meeting up with the lads #Lufc #mot #GAWA pic.twitter.com/bNUx2gHhmi
— B Peacock-Farrell (@bailey_pf) September 1, 2018
With that result, Leeds maintained their unbeaten run in the Championship 2018-19 season. The Whites have managed four wins and two draws in their opening six games.
Coming back to the game, it was a fair contest devoid of any rhythm. Both the team cancelled each other out and were happy to pick up a point.
Peacock-Farrell, who has been the first-choice keeper under Marcelo Bielsa, made a fantastic save to deny Jonny Howson’s curling first-half shot.
Ryan Shotton, Britt Assombalonga, and Daniel Ayala sent headers off target, but otherwise, Leeds were very comfortable at the back.
Leeds fans responded to the 21-year-old’s tweet and praised him for his brilliant performance. Here are some of the best responses.
Well played last night Bailey….some great handling…you can only get better 👍👏
— Reviebabe (@georgemlufc) September 1, 2018
The new Nigel martyn
— Brooky (@brooky0001) September 1, 2018
You were top class son!!!!!
— Linda (@HGWhites) September 1, 2018
Great goalkeeping last night Bailey! Didn’t put a foot wrong. Solid No 1! #LUFC
— Lloyd Sutcliffe (@sutty_room333) September 1, 2018
Thought you were phenomenal last night! 👏🏻
— Ashley Oakes (@Oakes_89) September 1, 2018