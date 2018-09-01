Blog Competitions English Championship Bailey Peacock-Farrell posts message on Twitter after Leeds vs Boro

Bailey Peacock-Farrell posts message on Twitter after Leeds vs Boro

1 September, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United and Middlesbrough, the top two sides of the Championship, played out a goalless draw at Elland Road on Friday night.

After the match, Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell took to social networking site Twitter to express his feeling.

He was pleased to keep a clean sheet and was utterly bowled over by the atmosphere at Elland Road. He tweeted:

With that result, Leeds maintained their unbeaten run in the Championship 2018-19 season. The Whites have managed four wins and two draws in their opening six games.

Coming back to the game, it was a fair contest devoid of any rhythm. Both the team cancelled each other out and were happy to pick up a point.

Peacock-Farrell, who has been the first-choice keeper under Marcelo Bielsa, made a fantastic save to deny Jonny Howson’s curling first-half shot.

Ryan Shotton, Britt Assombalonga, and Daniel Ayala sent headers off target, but otherwise, Leeds were very comfortable at the back.

Leeds fans responded to the 21-year-old’s tweet and praised him for his brilliant performance. Here are some of the best responses.

Eden Hazard has Florentino Perez to blame for Real Madrid move breaking down
Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson display vs Leicester City

About The Author

johnblake