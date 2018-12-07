Bailey Peacock-Farrell comments on Leeds United fans

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has enjoyed an exciting year where he established himself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper.
The 22-year-old has been a key figure for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season. He has made 19 appearances in the Championship, and has been impressive this season.
Ahead of Leeds United’s Championship clash against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, Peacock-Farrell spoke about the Leeds fans and their continuous support.
He has hailed the Leeds fans as ‘special’. Peacock-Farrell has made the bold claim that Leeds have the best fan group support across the country, and they should be proud of the support they give to the players.
The Northern Ireland international has added that it has been a privilege for him to play for this iconic club.
Peacock-Farrell spoke exclusively to the official matchday programme: “To have the fans that we have is really special. You look across the teams in the country and nobody has the level of support that we do. The Leeds fans should be really proud of the support they give our team through the good time and the bad. This is an important club and a big club and it is a privilege to play for Leeds United.”
Leeds United fans will surely love these comments from Peacock-Farrell. Certainly, Leeds fans have the reputation of being very supportive of their team, and they create an amazing atmosphere at Elland Road.
The Whites are aiming for promotion this season, and are doing extremely well under Marcelo Bielsa. They find themselves second in the Championship table with 39 points after 20 games.