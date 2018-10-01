Bad news for Manchester United as four players miss training ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester United have been dealt a blow ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Valencia, with four players missing training on Monday. According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard were all absent from the final training session, hinting they may not feature when United welcome Valencia to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils are coming off the back of poor form, having failed to win their last three games in all competitions (Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton, Manchester United 2-2 Derby County, West Ham United 3-1 Manchester United), so they can ill afford to lose key players ahead of an important European encounter.
Diego Dalot is likely to start against Valencia in Young’s stead. With Rojo out and Victor Lindelof struggling for form, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling could start at the heart of the defence. Ander Herrera was an unused substitute against West Ham while Jesse Lingard was absent entirely, so the pair would have been unlikely to feature on Tuesday.
United comfortably won their opening group game in the Champions League on September 19, beating Young Boys away 3-0. Valencia will be a tougher test given their poor form and limited options, however.
Stats from Transfermarkt.