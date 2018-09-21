Bad news for Emery as Arsenal have Torreira injury doubt ahead of Everton clash

Unai Emery has been dealt a blow ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Everton, with Lucas Torreira an injury doubt for Arsenal. The 22-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Sampdoria this summer, made his first start for the club against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League group stage but lasted only 57 minutes due to a knee injury – Matteo Guendouzi replaced him.
As per The Sun, Arsenal are sweating over his fitness ahead of their Premier League clash on the weekend. Emery said: “Each match we play, I am responsible for the group and for Torreira also. I hope that (after) tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, he will be OK for Sunday. Lucas is playing with his progress on the team and on our ideas. Each minute he is playing, he is doing very well.”
Torreira has made six appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, five of which have come from the bench in the league. He’s played in all of the Gunners outings but has been stripped of minutes. Arsenal have had a mixed start to the season, with Emery’s men currently seventh in the table with nine points from a possible 15 boasting three consecutive wins after back-to-back defeats.
Should Torreira miss out for Sunday’s home tie with the Toffees, Emery will have his pick of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Matteo Guendouzi. After seeing the Uruguayan international impress during the 2018 World Cup, fans may be frustrated not being able to see much of Torreira since his move to Arsenal, but there’s still plenty of the season remaining.
