Bad news for Arsenal as Real Madrid move in on Pavard, January switch unlikely

According to Sport Bild, Real Madrid have made a move for Vfb Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard. It’s potentially bad news for Arsenal, as the Gunners were heavily-linked with the right-back over the summer after he impressed for France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, they look unlikely to procure his signature due to increased interest elsewhere.
Stuttgart rejected Los Blancos’ advances and have made it clear they’re unwilling to part company with Pavard, but a move could be on the cards next summer. The 22-year-old joined Stuttgart from LOSC Lille in 2016 and has gone on to make 62 appearances in all competitions. Pavard, who boasts 14 caps for the French national team, is one of the best young defenders in Europe and has attracted the interest from some of the best teams in the continent.
According to the Metro, Arsenal, Manchester United, Real and Bayern Munich are keen on Pavard, with the latter two sides battling to take the defender away from the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Arsenal may be distancing themselves from Pavard as they have Hector Bellerin and Stephan Lichtsteiner who can operate in his position, so it looks like they’ll miss out on his signing.
Stats from Transfermarkt.