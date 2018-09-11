Blog Competitions English Premier League Bad news as Everton suffer ninth injury ahead of Sunday’s meeting with West Ham

11 September, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News


According to Liverpool Echo, Everton could be without a ninth player ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin picking up an injury for England u21s against Latvia on Tuesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old came on as a substitute for Tammy Abraham but lasted less than ten minutes before being brought off and replaced by Josh Onomah.  It means the Toffees have nine players absent – Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gueye, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Phil Jagielka, Michael Keane, James McCarthy and Theo Walcott.

Signed from Sheffield United in 2016, Calvert-Lewin has gone on to make 59 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 19 goals. The England u21 international, who has bagged two goals in eight appearances for his country at youth level, has been a regular in the Everton first-team in the last 12 months, making 32 Premier League appearances last season and three this campaign.

Calvert-Lewin has already scored three goals in four games in all competitions, so his potential absence on Sunday will be a blow to Everton, especially given how many players they’re already missing. The Toffees are currently seventh in the division with six points from four games, having won one and drawn three this season. West Ham are rock bottom without a point to their name.

