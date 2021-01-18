Back in the title race? Opinion on Manchester City’s victory, and their title chances

Manchester City took a comprehensive victory over Crystal Palace yesterday to climb to second in the Premier League table and put themselves back in the hunt for the Premier League title.

City controlled the game against an underwhelming Palace and were good value for their win last night. It could prove to be a pivotal weekend in their season given the draw at Anfield as they look to recapture the Premier League title.





Pep Guardiola’s side looked back to their best against South London outfit Palace and put in an impressive display that will send a clear message to their title rivals.

One player who particularly stood out for City last night was Yorkshire born centre back John Stones, who put in a mightily impressive display to keep up his excellent run of form. The former Everton defender has sometimes struggled at Manchester City, but finally seems to be finding his feet for the Citizens, and is proving himself to be a key player for Pep Guardiola.

City, who lost out to Liverpool in the title race last season, had a lacklustre start to this campaign, but have in recent times sparked to life with yesterday’s result marking a fourth consecutive Premier League win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The astonishing run of form has seen City climb up to second in the league, only two points adrift from local rivals Manchester United, with a game in hand that could take them to the top of the pile.

The Citizens now seem resurgent in their bid for another Premier League crown, and have revealed their credentials to all their rivals with their emphatic display yesterday.

SL VIEW: Back in the fight

After a below par start to the season for their high standards, Manchester City have in recent times found their groove, and look capable of bringing the Premier League title back to the Etihad Stadium.

While they’ve struggled to defeat Roy Hogdson’s tenacious Crystal Palace in the past, they had no so much problems last night, and were worthy of the 3 points that they so desperately desired.

A surprise change in form for centre back John Stones has to be the highlight in recent times for City, and with their morale and team spirit growing, it’s clear they are back in the race for the Premier League title.