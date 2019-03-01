Ayoze Perez wants Newcastle to sign Salomon Rondon permanently

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has urged the club to sign Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal.
The Venezuelan is on loan from West Brom and he has managed to impress in his first season with the Magpies.
Perez said: “I would like him to stay, definitely. He is a great player and makes the players around him even better. He is doing a great job and scoring a lot of goals. Salomon helps us a lot. I want him to stay but it is something to think about at the end of the season. In terms of what is going on now, we have to keep going in the same direction, Salomon scoring goals and me trying to assist or score. We are trying to link up as much as we could with Almiron, Salomon and me.”
Rondon has formed a good partnership with Perez and Almiron and keeping him at the club would benefit Newcastle.
It will be interesting to see if Mike Ashley is willing to fund the move in summer.
Rafa Benitez might be keen to keep the player at Newcastle given his contributions so far. Apart from scoring goals, Rondon’s hold up and selfless work ethic will have surely impressed the Spaniard.
The fans have taken to the 29-year-old striker as well and they will be delighted to see him signed on a permanent deal.
Newcastle have had a mixed season so far but they have shown improvement in the recent games. They will be looking to finish the season strongly and prepare for a vital summer now.
Benitez will be looking for more investment in the summer so he can take the club to the next level.