Ayoze Perez urges Newcastle to hold on to Rafa Benitez

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez wants the club to agree on a new deal with Rafa Benitez.
The Spaniard has done a great job since taking over at St James’ Park and Perez believes that he is very important to the club.
Speaking to The Chronicle, Perez revealed: “He’s been really important for us. He has done a lot for Newcastle and we have to be thankful that we have got him, after what he has done for the club. Obviously, he is a part of what we are doing here. Last season we finished 10th – that means something. Hopefully, we can do the same this season as he is doing a great job. He always stays calm and obviously we have to look after him.”
Perez added: “Having Rafa as a manager is very important and if you have Rafa on the bench things are going to go well.”
There have been speculations surrounding the former Liverpool manager’s future. Apparently, Benitez wants to gauge Newcastle’s ambitions before committing to a new deal.
It will be interesting to see if Mike Ashley manages to hold on to the Newcastle manager beyond this season.
Losing him would be a massive blow for the Magpies and the fans will be desperate for him to stay.
Newcastle are highly unlikely to attract a better manager than Benitez and he will be key to their progress as a club.
Last year, the Spaniard guided Newcastle to a top half finish and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate that this season.
Given his limited resources, Benitez has helped Newcastle punch above their weight so far and he will be looking to take them to the next level now.