Ayoze Perez hints at potential Newcastle exit

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has hinted that he could leave the club if a good opportunity presents itself.
The Spaniard believes that he has gained some merit in the recent years with his performances and he is hoping that there is something good in store for him.
He said to Marca (translated by SportWitness): “To this day, I do not know. I hope [there is] something very good. I believe that I have gained merit in the last five years so that a good opportunity presents itself.”
Newcastle fans will be disappointed to hear these comments. It is clear that Perez is angling for a future away from the club.
The forward has done well in the recent weeks and he will be a big miss if he decides to move on.
Perez has formed a very good understanding to Salomon Rondon and the duo could take Newcastle to greater heights next year.
Rondon is expected to return to WBA once his loan deal is over. Losing Perez as well would be catastrophic.
Benitez will have to bring in a whole new attack in that case.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer but Perez’s comments certainly aren’t very encouraging.