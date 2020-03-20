Ayoze Perez hails the dressing room atmosphere at Leicester City

Leicester City attacker Ayoze Perez has revealed that he is enjoying the dressing room environment at the club.
He claims that he didn’t have that sort of bonding with the players when he was at Newcastle. The Spaniard is close to the players at Leicester and he was warmly welcomed into the side.
He said (cited by Chronicle): “It’s a very familiar group. Everybody is very close to each other. You can call each other friends. It’s something I haven’t had before and it’s great to have that feeling. As soon as I walked in, when I signed, I had that feeling. It’s important in a football club. Ben (Chilwell), Madders (James Maddison), Hamza (Choudhury), a lot of them, you feel you are very close to them. I felt it was a very warm welcome when I signed.”
Newcastle fans won’t be too happy to hear these comments from their former player.
However, Perez has stated that misses the city of Newcastle and he had a great time there.
The 26-year-old has had a good time at Leicester City so far and the Foxes could qualify for the Champions League by the end of the season.
Perez has seven goals to his name so far and he will be looking to add to that tally before the season ends.
It will be interesting to see if he can help the Foxes finish in the top four.
As for Newcastle, they have thoroughly missed someone like Perez this season. Last year, Perez and Rondon did a very good job for the Magpies and the likes of Joelinton simply haven’t managed to produce at that level so far.