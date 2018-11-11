Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Awesome performance’, ‘superb’ – Sissoko praised by some Tottenham fans after Palace win

11 November, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, General Football News, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur supporters were full of praise for Moussa Sissoko after his performance in Saturday’s narrow win over Crystal Palace. Spurs picked up all three points at Selhurst Park but only managed a 1-0 victory that was cagey at times. Juan Foyth scored the only goal of the game, but Sissoko played his part in the win.

The French international started at the heart of the midfield and was dominant at both ends of the pitch. He made two tackles and two clearances while also creating two chances and making two successful dribbles. Sissoko made 67 passes with a 91% completion ratio and came away with a lot of credit from fans.

Signed from Newcastle United in 2016, the 29-year-old has gone on to make over 90 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, scoring and creating 12 goals. Sissoko has become an important player under Mauricio Pochettino this season, playing every minute of Tottenham’s last five league games.

The Londoners currently sit fourth in the Premier League with 27 points from 12 games, having won six of their last seven. They’re just two points off leaders Manchester City, although Pochettino’s men have played a game.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

