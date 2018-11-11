‘Awesome performance’, ‘superb’ – Sissoko praised by some Tottenham fans after Palace win

Tottenham Hotspur supporters were full of praise for Moussa Sissoko after his performance in Saturday’s narrow win over Crystal Palace. Spurs picked up all three points at Selhurst Park but only managed a 1-0 victory that was cagey at times. Juan Foyth scored the only goal of the game, but Sissoko played his part in the win.
The French international started at the heart of the midfield and was dominant at both ends of the pitch. He made two tackles and two clearances while also creating two chances and making two successful dribbles. Sissoko made 67 passes with a 91% completion ratio and came away with a lot of credit from fans.
Well played Moussa, you are proving that you are more than a squad player and I’m so pleased for you personally that you get to hear the love and the appreciation of our supporters for the tireless work you have put in recently in the heart of our midfield, keep it up! 👏🏻
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) November 11, 2018
Well played today, Moussa.
— Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) November 10, 2018
MOTM performance from you Mousa. Keep up the good work 👏🏾👏🏾
— Kenny Palmer (@KennyPalmer) November 10, 2018
Superb tonight Moussa, keep it up mate #COYS
— Simmo (@Simmo198137) November 10, 2018
Great job Moussa.. you are putting in some great balls into the box too of late. Very close to an alround beast mode. Keep going this way and you will have a goal or two to show very shortly.. #COYS
— Kishore (@Kishore_513) November 11, 2018
Signed from Newcastle United in 2016, the 29-year-old has gone on to make over 90 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, scoring and creating 12 goals. Sissoko has become an important player under Mauricio Pochettino this season, playing every minute of Tottenham’s last five league games.
The Londoners currently sit fourth in the Premier League with 27 points from 12 games, having won six of their last seven. They’re just two points off leaders Manchester City, although Pochettino’s men have played a game.
Stats from Transfermarkt.