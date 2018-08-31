Blog Columns Site News ‘Awesome’, ‘Great signing’ – some fans can’t believe Leeds signed Chelsea youngster Brown

31 August, 2018 Site News


We reported on Thursday that Leeds United signed young Chelsea striker Izzy Brown on a season-long loan and some of their supporters are delighted with the news. Many can’t wait to see their new acquisition in action and believe he could enjoy a successful spell with the Yorkshire outfit.

The 21-year-old struggled for form and playing time last season during a loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion, but his temporary move to the Championship side could be fruitful, given Leeds are managed by Marcelo Bielsa and have started the new campaign strongly.

United are currently top of the second division with 13 points from five games and are the top scorers (14) this season too. Brown couldn’t dream of a better club in the Championship to play for and should enjoy a prolific spell at Elland Road as a result of their attacking ethos under Bielsa.

Supporters are right to be excited by the prospect of Izzy Brown playing for Leeds, as the young striker should flourish if he can force his way into the first-team. It could be an important season for his career, so he needs to take this chance with both hands.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

