Aurelio De Laurentiis reveals how much Manchester clubs need to pay for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is arguably one of the best central defenders in the Serie A and in Europe as well.

The Senegal defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League for the past few years, in almost every transfer window, but any potential move hasn’t materialised.





With Napoli struggling to get into the Champions League places, there is genuine concern that Koulibaly could finally leave the club. Once again, a host of Premier League clubs are keen to secure his signature including the two Manchester clubs.

Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has claimed that he would only listen to offers for the player if clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City come up with a bid of £90m.

It was reported in March that Koulibaly had informed the Naples club that he is keen on leaving the club this summer.

With the global economic situation worsening due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it will affect the finances of football clubs across the world, it was initially thought that Napoli could be willing to offload him for around £55m. However, De Laurentiis has said clearly that tabling such offers are a waste of time.

“If City or United or PSG with €100m (£90m) showed up, I would think about it and it is probable that they would leave, always if their will was to leave,’ he told Corriere dello Sport (h/t The Metro).

“I don’t even consider an offer of €60m (£55m). I am solid, if I wanted to win the Scudetto at any cost today I would find myself with three, four hundred million debts.”

Koulibaly would be a superb addition for both the Manchester clubs but surely they won’t be interested in meeting Napoli’s asking price.