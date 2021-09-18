Augsburg take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga this Saturday.

The home side or without a win in the German league so far and they have picked up just two points from their four league games.

Meanwhile Borussia Monchengladbach our trust in the table with just one win out of four league games.

Both teams will be desperate for the three points here and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top eventually.

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Jan Moravek and Alfred Finnbogason are ruled out with injuries and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is doubtful for this game.

The visitors will be without the services of Marcus Thuram, Stefan Lainer and Mamadou Doucoure due to injuries.

Augsburg: Gikiewicz; Gumny, Oxford, Gouweleeuw; Framberger, Hahn, Dorsch, Caligiuri, Iago; Niederlechner, Vargas

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer; Beyer, Ginter, Elvedi; Scally, Neuhaus, Zakaria, Netz; Stindl, Plea, Embolo

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach form guide

The home side are coming into this game with just two wins in their last six matches across all competitions. They have failed to win ten of their last 11 Bundesliga matches as well.

However, they do have an excellent head to head record against Gladbach at home.

Augsburg are undefeated in ten of their last 11 meetings at home against Saturday’s opposition.

Borussia Monchengladbach bounced back with a 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld last week after failing to win three in a row and the visitors will be looking to build on their performance from last week and put together a winning run now.

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach from bet365:

Match-winner:

Augsburg – 14/5

Draw – 3/1

Borussia Monchengladbach – 17/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 8/13

Under – 8/5

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction

Augsburg were unbeaten against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga last season and they will be hoping to extend their impressive home record against the visitors with a win here.

Borussia Monchengladbach got back to winning ways last week and they managed to grind out an impressive draw against Bayern Munich on the opening day of the season as well.

The visitors are undoubtedly the better team on paper and last week’s win will have given them the confidence to go on and register another victory here.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach to win.

