Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Barcelona will face champions Atletico Madrid in a crucial La Liga clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Team News

Thomas Lemar is injured at the moment but Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann could feature against the Catalan giants.

For Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, and Jordi Alba are injured have been ruled out of this fixture.

Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto could also miss out after picking up knocks.

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up:

Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Koke, Kondogbia, De Paul, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix

Barcelona possible starting line- up:

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Araujo, Dest; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Memphis, L de Jong, Coutinho

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona:

Match-winner:

Atletico Madrid – 1.90

Draw – 3.50

Barcelona – 4.00

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 2.00

Under – 1.80

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been shockingly poor this season, and they are heading into this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Benfica in the Champions League.

Ronald Koeman’s future is up in the air, after Barcelona managing only one win from their last five games in all competitions.

Champions Atletico have made a stuttering start to the season, and find themselves fourth in the table, three points behind Real Madrid.

The Rojiblancos suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Alaves in their last La Liga game but they are expected to come back shortly in this fixture.

Prediction:

Prediction: Both teams to score – 1.80

