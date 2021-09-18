Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Atletico Madrid will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in the La Liga clash.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, September 18 from 3.15 pm (BST)

The La Liga champions have made a strong start to the season, managing three wins and a draw from their opening four games.

They are heading into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against FC Porto in the Champions League in the midweek.

Bilbao, likewise, have made a good start to the season so far, managing two wins and two draws. The Basque club eased past Mallorca 2-0 in their last game, and they should be in full confidence they face the Rojiblancos at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Joao Felix is injured for this game. Thomas Lemar is also a major doubt after being taken off taken Porto in the last game. Hector Herrera, Marcos Paulo, and Santiago Arias could miss out as well.

For the visitors, Peru Nolaskoain and Yuri Berchiche are injured and will miss the tie. Yeray Alvarez, Oihan Sancet, and Aitor Paredes could miss out with minor injuries.

Predicted Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Carrasco, Llorente, De Paul, Trippier; Suarez, Griezmann, Correa.

Predicted Athletic Bilbao XI: Simon; Balenziaga, Martinez, Vivian, Lekue; Vencedor, Garcia, Iker Muniain, Berenguer; Garcia, Williams.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao from bet365:

Match-winner:

Atletico Madrid – 3/5

Draw – 11/4

Athletic Bilbao – 11/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 6/4

Under – 8/15

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Bilbao have been brilliant so far, managing a 1-1 draw against Barcelona already. They have won back to back games in the league. Atletico have an overall good record against them, but the Basque club are likely to put up a strong fight.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 5/4 from bet365

