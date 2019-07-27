Atletico Madrid striker and Everton-linked Diego Costa scores four goals against Real Madrid and is Toffees’ perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku

Everton are yet to find the perfect replacement for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku since he left for Manchester United.
Replacing the goals of the former Chelsea player will definitely boost the Toffees’ chances of breaking into the top-six.
According to Sportsmail, Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has ordered the club to look into the feasibility of signing Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa this summer to solve their striking shortcomings, and he could now be forced to push for a move in the coming days after what the Spain international did against Real Madrid earlier today.
Zinedine Zidane’s men suffered a 7-3 defeat at the hands of their city and bitter rivals Atletico, and Costa was responsible for four of those goals.
The former Chelsea star tore Madrid apart within 51 minutes as his side went 6-0 up, scoring as early as the 1st minute.
Costa scored 52 Premier League goals in 89 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit during his English top-flight stint, winning them two titles in the process, and the Goodison Park outfit should bring him back if they want to break into the European spots.
At 30, he is just a short-term option, while his temper – he got red-carded against Madrid – too remains an issue.
However, the Brazilian guarantees goals and Everton could do with lots of them next season.
Costa nearly joined Everton in 2017, and now is time for them to try again.
Without a doubt, he is the best man to finally bring them Lukaku’s goals they so much crave and miss.