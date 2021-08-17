Atletico Madrid set to complete deal for Dusan Vlahovic, report claims

Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to a report by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Vlahovic joined Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in 2017 as a teenager, making his debut for the club a year later.

Last season, the Serbian announced himself with a prolific campaign in Serie A. He netted 21 league goals in 37 outings – a figure surpassed only by Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Luis Muriel.

This has attracted some attention across Europe, with many clubs hoping to sign the 21-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur have been closely linked, reportedly making a combined €70 million bid for him and teammate Nikola Milenkovic.

The Lilywhites’ pursuit of the forward could depend on the future of star man Harry Kane.

The Englishman was left out of Spurs’ squad in the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, with speculation raging over a possible transfer.

However, they may have already missed out on Vlahovic, with Italian source Corriere dello Sport claiming that an agreement has been reached with Atletico.

The report describes the arrangement as a ‘done deal’.

Diego Simeone’s men enter the new season following their most successful campaign in years, winning their first La Liga title since 2014.

They began with a win, defeating Celta Vigo 2-1 thanks to a brace by Angel Correa.

Despite this, reinforcement could be needed at the Wanda Metropolitano, especially up front. Top scorer Luis Suarez is 34 now, leaving them in need of a long-term replacement.

Los Rojiblancos have two other options up front in Correa and Joao Felix.

However, neither are out-and-out strikers, and neither have hit double figures in a La Liga season. A more proven goalscorer is desired.

Read also: Cristiano Ronaldo linked with moves to Manchester City and Real Madrid.