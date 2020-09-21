Atletico Madrid in talks with Everton regarding Santiago Arias

Everton are looking to sign a right-back this summer and they have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias.

The Colombian has fallen out of favour at the Spanish club and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. The experienced full back could prove to be a good signing for Ancelotti this summer.





According to the Spanish club’s director, Everton are in talks to sign the 28-year-old along with Roma and PSG.

Andrea Berta said to Kicker: “We’re talking to Roma, Everton and PSG”.

Everton director Marcel Brands signed the player for PSV previously and he knows all about Arias. It is no surprise that he wants to sign the defender again.

Arias has the talent to be a quality player for Everton and he would be the ideal replacement for Seamus Coleman. The Everton star is past his peak and he needs to be phased out of the starting lineup now.

Everton have improved their midfield immensely this summer and if they can sort out their defence with the signing of Arias, they could have a good chance of challenging for European qualification this year.

The likes of Mina and James might just be able to convince their compatriot to move to Goodison if Everton can agree on a fee with his club first.