Atlanta president says Miguel Almiron reminds him so much of Gareth Bale

Newcastle United completed the club transfer record signing of Paraguay international midfielder Miguel Almiron on winter transfer deadline day.
The 24-year-old scored 13 goals and assisted 11 others in 37 MLS games for Atlanta United in 2018, and the Magpies would have successfully secured a gem for themselves should he hit the ground running in the Premier League.
Rafa Benitez’s side have struggled in front of goal this term, scoring just 21 times in 25 league games, and Almiron’s creativity could help rectify that shortcoming.
Atlanta president Darren Eales is hopeful that the Paraguayan will turn out good for Newcastle, and he says the midfielder reminds him of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale due to some of his qualities.
“As a player he is fantastic. He is just so dynamic, his pace with the ball, I’ve always likened him to players I’ve been involved with at different clubs and the way he appears to be faster over the ground with the ball than without it, reminds me so much of Gareth Bale,” Eales told Telegraph Sport.
“He is just electric, he has been a great player for Atlanta and I can remember him playing in the All-Star game against Real Madrid in 2018, he was by far the best player as far as the All-Star team were concerned. You could see that, when he played against better players, he got even better.”
Almiron was ineligible to face Tottenham at the weekend but he will most likely play when Newcastle visit Wolverhampton Wanderers next Monday, and all eyes will be on him once he finally makes his debut.
While his comparison with Bale seems farfetched, what the South American truly brings to the table remains to be seen, and it will be exciting to see how he fares in the top-flight.