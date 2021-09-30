Athletic Bilbao will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Alaves in the La Liga clash at San Mames.

Friday, October 1 at 8 pm (BST)

Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves Team News

Bilbao are missing several important players for this game. The likes of Peru Nolaskoain, Asier Villalibre, and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and they are unlikely to take a part in this fixture.

Unai Nunez has also picked up a knock in training and might not feature in this match.

For the visitors, Edgar Mendez is unlikely to be risked against Athletic Bilbao, although he has made progress on his recovery.

The likes of Pere Pons, Florian Lejeune, and Javier Lopez also have fitness issues and might not feature in this game.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting line-up:

Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Martinez, Balenziaga; Berenguer, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; Williams, R Garcia

Alaves possible starting line-up:

Pacheco; Navarro, Miazga, Laguardia; Aguirregabiria, Loum, Moya, Duarte; De La Fuente, Sylla, Rioja

Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves from bet365:

Match-winner:

Athletic Bilbao – 1.57

Draw – 3.80

Alaves – 6.50

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 2.20

Under – 1.66

Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves Prediction

Alaves have struggled badly this season and they find themselves in 19th place in the league table at the moment.

They lost five games in a row but stunned everyone last weekend when they earned a shock 1-0 win against the La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid.

Bilbao have failed to win in their last three games and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 2.20 from bet365

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves Live Stream

