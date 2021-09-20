Atalanta vs Sassuolo live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Atalanta will be looking to make it two wins in a row when they face Sassuolo in the Serie A clash at the Stadio di Bergamo on Tuesday.

Matchday information:

Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Time: 7:45 pm BST

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Team News

The Bergamaschi are still missing the services of Hans Hateboer and last season’s top scorer, Luis Muriel, through injuries. Merih Demirah suffered a nasty head injury at the weekend and he could be rested.

Sassuolo will miss Pedro Obiang who was diagnosed with a heart condition last month. Apart from that, they have a clean bill of health.

Atalanta predicted starting line-up: Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Maehle, Pasalic, Freuler, Gosens; Ilicic, Pessina; Zapata

Sassuolo predicted starting line-up: Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Scamacca

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atalanta vs Sassuolo from bet365:

Match-winner:

Atalanta – 11/20

Draw – 10/3

Sassuolo – 13/4

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 4/9

Under – 7/4

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Salernitana last week. Duvan Zapata scored the goal in the 75th minute to earn all three points for his side.

Earlier this month, Atalanta lost 1-2 against Fiorentina and earned a 2-2 draw against Villarreal in their first Champions League game. They need to keep the momentum going, and should look to pick up maximum points from this game.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are struggling to maintain consistency under new leadership. They won their opening game 3-2 against Verona but appear to have lost their rhythm after that.

They are winless in their last three games, and are facing the prospect of three consecutive defeats should Atalanta win on Tuesday.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 8/15 from bet365

