Atalanta vs Liverpool Predicted Line-ups, TV Channel, Live Stream

Atalanta vs Liverpool

UEFA Champions League 2020/21

3rd November, 20:00 pm BST

Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

Liverpool travel to Atalanta for the Champions League game in the midweek and it will be a massive test for Jurgen Klopp’s side.





The Italian outfit are one of the most impressive attacking teams around Europe right now and they are likely to test Liverpool’s defence throughout the game.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho ruled out with injuries, it will be interesting to see how Klopp sets up his back four for the midweek game.

Joel Matip is back in training and it will be interesting to see if the Reds decide to bring him into the starting lineup immediately.

Klopp tells https://t.co/sl7mwuk6gu that Naby Keita and Joel Matip have returned to full training. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 2, 2020

Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips did very well against West Ham at the weekend but Atalanta are far better in the attack and they are likely to cause the Reds loads of problems defensively.

Liverpool have won their first two group games in the Champions League and they will be hoping to make it three in a row.

Atalanta have picked up four points from their first two group games and they will be hoping to close the gap with the Reds by winning at home.

Both teams like to play free-flowing attacking football and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top this week.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Thiago for this game.

Atalanta will be without Marten de Roon, Mattia Caldara, Robin Gosens.

Predicted Lineups

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Palomino, Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Mojica, Malinovskiy, Gomez, Zapata

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Gomez, Phillips, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Key stats

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their last three Champions League matches.

Atalanta have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven Champions League matches.

Atalanta have won just two of their last five matches in all competitions.