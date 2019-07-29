Aston Villa’s offer for Baptiste Santamaria rejected

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria this summer.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by HITC), the Premier League side have submitted a €7m bid for the defensive midfielder.
However, Angers have decided to turn it down. Santamaria is a key player for them and the Ligue 1 outfit are holding out for more.
It will be interesting to see if Villa return with an improved offer for the 24-year-old player.
Dean Smith’s midfield could do with a defensive player and Villa tried to sign Kalvin Phillips initially.
It seems that Santamaria is an alternative to the Leeds player.
Aston Villa will need a reliable defensive midfielder to break up the play next season and the Angers ace would be ideal.
He will provide the likes of Grealish and McGinn the licensee to play with more freedom.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. If they are truly interested in the player, Villa should be able to submit an improved offer.
They have the finances to convince Angers to sell the player.
Santamaria might be tempted to join a Premier League side as well.