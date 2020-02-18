Aston Villa’s John McGinn ranked among Europe’s top 50 international stars

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Aston Villa star John McGinn has been ranked among Europe’s top 50 International stars by UEFA’s FedEx Performance zone.
The ranking is based on the performances from the UEFA Nations League through to UEFA EURO 2020.
McGinn was outstanding for Scotland during the Euro qualifiers and the nations league games and he is ahead of the likes of Mbappe and Modric in the 47th place.
The 25-year-old midfielder has been in fine form for his club as well. Ever since he moved to Aston Villa, he has been a key player for them and the Premier League outfit have missed him a lot in the recent weeks.
McGinn is currently sidelined with an injury and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running when he returns.
Aston Villa are fighting for survival and they will need players like McGinn to come in and guide them to safety. Dean Smith’s side are overly reliant on the likes of Jack Grealish right now.
McGinn’s tireless performances in Championship helped Villa make it to the Premier League this season. He managed to carry that form into the Premier League as well. Apart from his playmaking abilities, he has scored some vital goals for Aston Villa as well.