Aston Villa’s John McGinn is ready to play for a bigger club

Aston Villa star John McGinn has been in fantastic form this season.
The 25 year old made a name for himself in Scotland and in the Championship but there were doubts regarding his ability to cut it in the Premier League.
So far, the midfielder has silenced all his critics.
McGinn is one of Aston Villa’s best players and is one of the best midfielders in the league after 11 games.
It will be interesting to see if the top clubs come in for him at the end of this season.
The 25 year old’s attitude and work ethic has been sensational and there is no doubt that he is ready for a step up in his career.
McGinn is yet to hit his peak and he could be a good option for a club in the top four.
The tireless midfielder can provide defensive cover in the middle of the park and affect in the game in the final third as well.
He has 3 goals and 2 assists in the league already.
Aston Villa should be worried about his future if he keeps performing at this level.
It will be interesting to see if they can hold on to him beyond this season.
If a top four club comes in for him, he will be tempted. And for the sake of his career, he should make the step up.