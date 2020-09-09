Aston Villa willing to pay €25m for Milot Rashica

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica this summer.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), the Premier League club are now willing to pay his €25 million (£22.7m) asking price. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the winger to join them this summer.





Earlier it was reported that the player is not keen on leaving Germany but it seems that he has had a change of heart recently.

It is no secret that Aston Villa need to improve their attacking options this summer and the fans will be delighted with the signing of Ollie Watkins. It will be interesting to see if Villa can improve the squad further with the signing of Rashica.

The 24-year-old will add creativity and goals to the side and his arrival could improve Villa massively.

Dean Smith’s side barely survived relegation last year and they will need to strengthen their squad considerably in order to secure a respectable Premier League finish next year.

The Bundesliga ace picked up 11 goals and 8 assists last season and he would be a massive upgrade on the likes of El Ghazi and Trezeguet if he joins Villa. The Premier League club must do everything in their power to convince the player now.