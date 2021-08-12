Aston Villa will have to pay €15-18 million for Cheick Doucoure

Aston Villa are keen on signing the Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure this summer.

Made in Lens, the According to, the Premier League side have submitted an offer of around €12 million for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder but the French outfit are holding out for a fee of around €15- 18 million.

Doucoure is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long term investment for the West Midlands club this summer.

Aston Villa have been very active in the transfer market so far and they have improved their attack significantly with the signings of Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey.

Dean Smith needs to add more depth and quality at the middle of the park as well and Doucoure could compete with the likes of Douglas Luiz for a starting berth next season.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his ability in today’s market and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side are willing to come back with an improved offer for him.

Villa certainly have the resources to pull off his signing especially after the club-record sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

As for Doucoure, the chance to move to the Premier League could be tempting for the youngster and a move to Villa could be the ideal step up in his career right now.