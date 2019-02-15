West Bromwich Albion fancied to add to Aston Villa’s woes

Aston Villa host West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Saturday desperate to keep their faint hopes of reaching the play-offs alive.
Villa’s midweek defeat at Brentford left them tenth in the standings, seven points adrift of the top six with 14 games to play.
West Brom remain in the mix for automatic promotion and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to add to Villa’s woes by recording a 2-1 victory this weekend.
“It would have hurt Dean Smith a lot to be beaten on his return to Griffin Park in midweek, but he needs to move on quickly and focus on Saturday,” he said.
“West Brom got a fortunate draw against Nottingham Forest, but they need to get on a winning run if they are to push up and threaten the top two.
“This will be a tight game, but I reckon the Baggies will nick the three points.”
The two sides fought out a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns earlier in the season, with Jay Rodriguez’s grabbing a late equaliser for Albion.
West Brom are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Villa and Prutton’s prediction looks solid.