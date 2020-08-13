Aston Villa weighing up a bid for Todd Cantwell or Emiliano Buendia

Aston Villa are keen on strengthening their attack this summer and they are looking at the Norwich duo – Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia.

As per The Telegraph, both attacking midfielders have attracted Villa’s attention and the club are now considering a bid.





It will be interesting to see who they manage to bring in this summer. Both players were excellent for Norwich this past season and they would improve Dean Smith’s side.

Buendia is more of a playmaker who operates as the number ten. Whereas Cantwell likes to play in the wide areas. Aston Villa could use both of them next season. They would add goals and creativity to the side.

Cantwell and Buendia contributed to 8 goals (goals and assists) each in the Premier League last season.

Also, both players are quite young and they will only get better with experience. It would be a great investment from Villa in the long run as well.

Villa were heavily reliant on Jack Grealish for goals this past season and they need to fix that issue before the new season starts. They will not want to fight for survival again next year.

An improved attack would give Aston Villa the chance to fight for a respectable finish next season.

They have the money to pull off these signings and it remains to be seen whether they can come to an agreement with the relegated Norwich City now.