Aston Villa want to sign Neal Maupay

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Brentford striker Neal Maupay this summer.
According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the newly-promoted side haven’t given up on the Bees forward just yet.
Dean Smith wants to improve his attacking options and Maupay would be a solid addition.
The 22-year-old had a fantastic season with Brentford last season and he managed to score 28-goals for them.
He could be the ideal partner for Wesley Moraes next season. Villa will need to good attack to breach the Premier League defences next season and Maupay is a proven goalscorer.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can agree on a fee for the player now.
Brentford will not want to sell their key star for cheap and Dean Smith will have to break the bank for his services.
However, if the player decides to force a move, it could be an advantage for Aston Villa.
Maupay might be keen on Premier League football and Aston Villa’s interest could be lucrative for him.
Aston Villa have improved their defence significantly this summer with the signings of Targett, Hause, Mings and Konsa.
They can complete their attack by signing Neal Maupay now.