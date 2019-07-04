Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa want Jack Stephens, fans react

Aston Villa want Jack Stephens, fans react

4 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Southampton, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on the Southampton defender Jack Stephens.

As per the print edition of Daily Mirror (via Daily Echo), Villa now want to sign the 25-year-old after having signed Targett from the Saints.

The newly promoted side need to improve their defensive options and therefore the interest in Stephens is hardly surprising.

The young defender played 29 times for Southampton last season and he could prove to be a good addition to Dean Smith’s side.

Since securing promotion, Villa have lost the likes of Tuanzebe and Mings. Both players have returned to their parent clubs following the expiry of their loan deal.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa make their move for Stephens in the coming weeks now.

They have been linked with permanent moves for the likes of Tyrone Mings but an agreement is yet to be reached. Stephens might be a cheaper option than the Bournemouth defender.

Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here are the reactions from earlier.

Newcastle United fans react to reports that the club want Roberto Martinez to replace Rafa Benitez

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com