Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed, as confirmed by the Lilywhites’ official website.

The game was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 13, at 8:15pm. However, a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the Villa camp has put the game on hold.





The pandemic has already impacted both sides this season. The Villans had a fixture against Newcastle United postponed back in early December, while they were forced to field a team of youngsters in their 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool on Friday.

Meanwhile, Spurs saw their game against Fulham called off at the last minute on 30th December after the Whites suffered from a bout of COVID-19 in their squad. This game has now been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday 13th January, replacing the game that Tottenham were set to play against Villa.

Furthermore, two more games from the weekend have been moved to accommodate for the reshuffle. Fulham vs Chelsea, which was planned for Friday, January 15, will now take place on Saturday, and Villa’s home game against Everton will be played on Sunday, January 17, having initially been planned for the day before.

A win for Tottenham against Fulham will see them move above third-placed Leicester City, and just one point off current table-toppers Liverpool. Meanwhile, Scott Parker’s men could jump out of the relegation zone with a victory in North London, although they would need a favour from Manchester City, who face 17th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.