Aston and Everton will look to pick up the three points when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

The two sides meet at 17:30 pm BST on Saturday at Villa Park.

Aston Villa host Everton in the Premier League this weekend and Dean Smith’s side will look to put their poor start to the season behind them and pick up a win at home.

Meanwhile, the Toffees have been excellent under Rafael Benitez so far and no Premier League side has picked up more points than them.

Aston Villa vs Everton team news

The home side will be without the services of Trezeguet, Keinan Davis, Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene-bidace due to injuries.

Everton will be without the services of Fabian Delph and Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injuries.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Traore, Ings, Bailey

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Townsend, Richarlison, Gray

Aston Villa vs Everton form guide

Villa are heading into this game on the back of two winless matches.

They will be up against one of the most in-form teams in the league and the home side will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a win here.

Villa are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the Toffees and they will be looking to extend that run with a positive result this week.

Meanwhile, Everton are currently unbeaten in the Premier League and they have managed to score ten goals in four matches.

Aston Villa vs Everton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Aston Villa vs Everton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Aston Villa– 7/5

• Draw – 12/5

• Everton – 11/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 4/5

Aston Villa vs Everton prediction

Aston Villa have a quality squad at their disposal and there is no reason why they cannot pick up a win against Everton at home.

However, they are struggling right now and Everton have all the confidence and momentum with them.

The Toffees have scored at least two goals in each of their last four league games and they will be up against a side that has conceded seven times in their last four outings.

The return of key players like Emiliano Martinez will certainly improve the home side and the two teams are likely to share the spoils.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

