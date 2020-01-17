Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Mbwana Samatta: Striker’s move to Aston Villa ‘should be soon’

Mbwana Samatta: Striker’s move to Aston Villa ‘should be soon’

17 January, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are yet to reach an agreement to sign Mbwana Samatta, but it ‘should be soon’, according to Ed Aarons of The Guardian.

The 27-year-old is expected to be ‘granted a work permit for his move’ to Aston Villa. Aarons tweeted:

The Guardian reported yesterday that Villa are close to agreeing a deal to sign Samatta. The Premier League outfit have held productive talks with Genk over the Tanzania striker.

The report claimed that negotiations with the Belgian club are ongoing. Villa have agreed to pay £8.5m to buy the 27-year-old who would become the first Tanzanian player to move to the Premier League should the deal go through.

The striker, who scored against Liverpool in the Champions League this season, is yet to agree personal terms, although Villa don’t see it as a big problem.

Samatta was the top scorer in Belgium last season and also became the first east African to win the coveted Soulier d’Ébène award for the best African or African-origin player in the Belgian Pro League.

Villa are also looking to add one more striker to their ranks this month, and are showing keen interest in Islam Slimani, who is on loan at Monaco from Leicester City.

Charlie Nicholas says Tottenham Hotspur fans booing Christian Eriksen are pessimists searching for excuses
Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia exit reports

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com