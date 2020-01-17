Mbwana Samatta: Striker’s move to Aston Villa ‘should be soon’

Aston Villa are yet to reach an agreement to sign Mbwana Samatta, but it ‘should be soon’, according to Ed Aarons of The Guardian.
The 27-year-old is expected to be ‘granted a work permit for his move’ to Aston Villa. Aarons tweeted:
Understand Mbwana Samatta is expected to be granted a work permit for his move to Aston Villa. Deal not quite agreed yet but should be soon
— Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) January 17, 2020
The Guardian reported yesterday that Villa are close to agreeing a deal to sign Samatta. The Premier League outfit have held productive talks with Genk over the Tanzania striker.
The report claimed that negotiations with the Belgian club are ongoing. Villa have agreed to pay £8.5m to buy the 27-year-old who would become the first Tanzanian player to move to the Premier League should the deal go through.
The striker, who scored against Liverpool in the Champions League this season, is yet to agree personal terms, although Villa don’t see it as a big problem.
Looks like #AVFC are in for Mbwana Ally Samatta of Genk.
He’s scored 3 times in the Champions League, including this towering header against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/XciWpJjosQ
— Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) January 16, 2020
Samatta was the top scorer in Belgium last season and also became the first east African to win the coveted Soulier d’Ébène award for the best African or African-origin player in the Belgian Pro League.
Villa are also looking to add one more striker to their ranks this month, and are showing keen interest in Islam Slimani, who is on loan at Monaco from Leicester City.