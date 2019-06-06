Aston Villa to sign Anwar El Ghazi – fans react on Twitter

According to reports from The Guardian, Aston Villa are all set to complete the signing of Anwar El Ghazi within the next 24 hours.
The Lille winger joined Villa last season on loan and impressed heavily.
He became an important player towards the end under Dean Smith and now Villa have triggered the option to sign him permanently for a fee of £8m.
The 24-year-old scored six goals for Villa last season and played a crucial role in helping the club return to the Premier League.
He scored the first goal in Villa’s 2-1 win against Derby in the Championship final.
El Ghazi expressed his desire to continue playing for Villa in the Premier League and it seems his wishes are going to be fulfilled.
The former Ajax winger will become the second signing of the summer after Villa confirmed the signing of 27-year-old Spanish attacker Jota from derby rivals Birmingham City.
Some Villa fans took to social networking site to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Good signing ❤
— Fidde (@swe_fidde) June 6, 2019
Get it done Villa
— Nick (@NickRedV) June 6, 2019
In today’s market that’s still a bargain for a player with bags of potential
— Shez Avfc (@theshezza79) June 6, 2019
Let’s face hes worth it UTV
— Paul Kiernan (@paulkiernan16) June 6, 2019
Absolute steel in this day and age
— Matt Phillips (@MPhill90) June 6, 2019
El Ghazi for £8m is an absolute bargain in the current Premier League economy
— Markerton (@markerton_irl) June 6, 2019
El Ghazi is responsible in a big part for getting up to the Prem and the £170m jackpot. £8m is great value for a young,hungry player who already knows the Club, City and settled into #AVFC life. Surely a no brainer!
— sanjpradhan (@sanjpradhan) June 6, 2019