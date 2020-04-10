Aston Villa target Milot Rashica’s agent issues transfer plea

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Bundesliga winger Milot Rashica in the recent weeks.
As per the player’s agent, Rashica is looking to move this summer and his suitors need to hurry up and make their move.
The player has also been linked with Napoli, to which the winger’s representative, Nek Capric responded (quotes via Birmingham Mail): “We are open to any proposal and Napoli’s interest is certainly welcome, but it must be said that there are many requests for Rashica also in the Premier and Bundesliga.
“If Napoli wants it, they must hurry, because at this moment, with the lock-down of the championships, we are already looking around.
“If Napoli is interested, they will have to start talking about it in the next few days or weeks.”
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa make their move for the winger in the coming weeks. Rashica is valued at £35m and that could be an issue for Dean Smith’s side.
Aston Villa are not financially equipped to battle it out with the likes of Napoli for the player.
Also, the winger might find Napoli a more attractive proposition.
Rashica would add goals and creativity to Dean Smith’s attack. The 23-year-old can play on either flank and his versatility would be an added bonus.
Rashica has scored 10 goals and he has picked up 4 assists in 24 games so far this season.
Aston Villa clearly need to add more goals to their side and someone like Rashica would be ideal for them.
Having said that, they will have to ensure that they are in the Premier League next season. Players like Rashica will not be keen on a move to the Championship.
Villa are currently in the relegation zone and they will have to do well to stay up when football resumes.