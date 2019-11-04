Aston Villa suffer blow in the race to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old, who scored 30 goals for Rangers last season, has been in phenomenal form for the Gers in 2019-20, and has scored 20 goals in all competitions already.
His impressive form has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa being one of the clubs reportedly interested in his signature.
The Scottish Sun reported last month that Villa are keeping tabs on Morelos, who is valued at £20 million by Rangers.
The Colombian striker has further added fuel to the fire by insisting he could leave the Gers in January.
However, it seems Rangers are reluctant to let him go at any cost during the middle of the season. The Gers boss Steven Gerrard has made it absolutely clear that Morelos will stay at the club till the end of the season.
“I’m 100 per cent sure he is not going anywhere,” said Gerrard to BT Sport.
“I think as far as I’m concerned and Alfredo’s concerned, we just need to work towards 21.
“I’m sure secretly he will have his own targets which I know all forwards do.He’s in great form, he’s smiling and he’s happy and he’s producing for his team.
“He’s contributing heavily and that’s the reason we are so happy to have him.”
Gerrard’s latest comments will come as a blow for Aston Villa, and Dean Smith will now have to turn his attention elsewhere.
Morelos is a key player for Rangers. He now has got a chance to win his first trophy at Rangers after the Gers reached the final of the Scottish League Cup.
On top of that, Rangers are in a great position to challenge Celtic all the way for the Scottish Premiership title. Also, they are doing well in the Europa League campaign as well.
Even if Villa submit a tempting offer for Morelos, Rangers probably will refuse it. Morelos will attract offers again in the summer given the form he is in, and Rangers will get the opportunity to cash in on him, but missing him now would be a terrible blow for their title hopes.