Aston Villa suffer blow in their pursuit of Josh Onomah from Tottenham

It seems that Aston Villa have a very slim chance of signing Josh Onomah on loan from Tottenham for a second season.
The Championship club had hoped to re-sign the player this season but the comments which Mauricio Pochettino made to Football London are not encouraging.
Onomah joined Villa on loan last season and he went on to make 33 appearances in the Championship. He also managed to score four goals as Villa reached the promotion playoff final where they lost to Fulham.
However, in spite of this, the 21-year-old never quite managed to establish himself as a first-team regular or a key player for Steve Bruce’s side.
Regardless of that, Villa want to bring Onomah back for another loan spell as they look to once again challenge for promotion this season. It seems that the Championship outfit are looking to add depth to their squad.
The youngster is unlikely to feature much for Spurs this season so one would expect that there is a good chance the North Londoners would be willing to send him out on loan again to continue his development and gain more first-team experience.
However, it does seem that Pochettino wants Onomah to be in an environment where he will feature more regularly than he did at Villa last season.
Whilst talking about the situation of the England youth international, Pochettino said as quoted by Football London: “We’re a bit disappointed about Josh because he was injured in the summer and could not play one game and train with the first team through the whole pre-season. He’s a little bit behind the rest but we’re working and I’m going to decide if he’s a player that can stay with us or maybe if we believe he can play more, to find maybe some alternative for him to play more than last season. But to try for him to be more involved than he was last season at Aston Villa.”