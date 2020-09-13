Aston Villa submit second bid of £19m for Bertrand Traore

Aston Villa are looking to improve their attacking options before the transfer window closes and they have been linked with a move for the Lyon ace Bertrand Traore.

According to Daily Mail, the Premier League side have failed with a £15.7m bid for Traore but they have now returned with an improved offer of around £19m for the winger.





Fulham, Palace and Leicester are keen on the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if the French outfit are willing to sell the player this summer.

Dean Smith needs to add some pace and flair to his side and Traore could prove to be a useful option. The former Chelsea player will add some goals to the team from the wide areas as well.

Villa have already improved their attack with the signing of Ollie Watkins and someone like Traore would improve them even further. They have been linked with a move for Milot Rashica as well.

It remains to be seen whether they can acquire the services of their preferred targets in the coming weeks now.

25-year-old Traore picked up four goals and five assists for the French club last year and he is likely to improve with experience and coaching. His signing could prove to be a decent investment for Villa in the long run.