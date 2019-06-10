Aston Villa submit proposal for Said Benrahma

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Championship midfielder Said Benrahma this summer.
According to a report form le10sport, the newly promoted side have proposed a €10m offer for the midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Brentford now.
Benrahma has been in fantastic form this past season and he seems ready to make the step up to the Premier League.
He has the technical ability to succeed at a higher level and a move to Aston Villa might be tempting for him.
The 23-year-old Brentford ace picked up 11 goals and 17 assists in 45 games last season and he was one of the best players in the league. His arrival would improve Dean Smith’s side creatively.
Aston Villa will need technical midfielders like him and Grealish to open up Premier League defences and they should look to sign him at all costs this summer.
Brentford might not be willing to sell their star player but they will have no choice if he decides to force the move.
Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Kodjia + Hogan + 7m = Maupay & Benrahama pls
— Eli El Ghazi (@EliGhazi) June 8, 2019
Just watched him on YouTube looks a top player sign him up UTV
— matthew white (@mattwhite007) June 8, 2019
He would be a great signing!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻
— Dan DeHond (@Ichi_D548) June 8, 2019
Good player if true could cause some havoc in the prem next season
— Neil Meredith (@themezza) June 8, 2019
He’s the perfect player for us this needs to happen.
— William Clare (@WilliamClareAV) June 8, 2019