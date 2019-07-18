Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa submit offer for Rafael Leao

Aston Villa submit offer for Rafael Leao

18 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Portuguese forward Rafael Leao.

According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by GFFN), the newly-promoted side have ‘potentially’ submitted an offer for the player.

The report adds that Everton have sent out a concrete €37.5m bid for the attacker but Aston Villa’s offer is currently unclear.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.

Leao is clearly a man in demand and he is expected to leave the French club this summer.

Lille have tried to convince the player to stay but a move could triple his wages.

Aston Villa could certainly use another quality striker and Leao would be a superb addition.

He is a top-class talent with a lot of potential. Smith could coach him into a star for Aston Villa with time.

The 20-year-old bagged 8 goals in Ligue 1 last term despite not being a regular starter. He would be the ideal partner/backup for Wesley Moraes.

Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the news.

Everton submit bid for Rafael Leao

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com