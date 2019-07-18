Aston Villa submit offer for Rafael Leao

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Portuguese forward Rafael Leao.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by GFFN), the newly-promoted side have ‘potentially’ submitted an offer for the player.
The report adds that Everton have sent out a concrete €37.5m bid for the attacker but Aston Villa’s offer is currently unclear.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
Leao is clearly a man in demand and he is expected to leave the French club this summer.
Lille have tried to convince the player to stay but a move could triple his wages.
Aston Villa could certainly use another quality striker and Leao would be a superb addition.
He is a top-class talent with a lot of potential. Smith could coach him into a star for Aston Villa with time.
The 20-year-old bagged 8 goals in Ligue 1 last term despite not being a regular starter. He would be the ideal partner/backup for Wesley Moraes.
Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the news.
Would love it, but we all know we won’t be getting him.
— Cpt HolteEnd (@CptHolteEnd) July 18, 2019
Can’t see us spending £35mill on 1 player.. but decent if we have 👌🏻
— Reg (Greg) Miller 🦁 (@greg_avfc1206B6) July 18, 2019
@billazor wow
— Nebz (@JNebz_) July 18, 2019
If we pull this off… #AVFC #UTV
— iLennox01 (@iLennox01) July 18, 2019
imagine 🤩
— ᒍOE ᗯ 🦁 (@Joey_mlw) July 18, 2019
He’s one hell of a talent.
— Karl Bridges (@KarlBridges) July 18, 2019